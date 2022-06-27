DRAGtastic Journey Brings Pride To The Green

Top: Ms. Kiki Lucia. Bottom: Sparkle A. Diamond as the orange dragon of healing. Lucy Gellman Photos. Ms. Kiki Lucia was on a quest for the nine dragons of Pride. She had her work cut out for her: gray boulders dotted the stage, turning the clock back to a sort of...
Violist and teacher Annalisa Boerner with Music Haven's student quintet. Lucy Gellman Photos. In the sun-soaked grass of College Woods, Milda Torres McClain leaned forward in her chair, listening to each musical note. In front of her, five string students communicated in a language of raised eyebrows, flicked wrists, and quick glances. Cello slid beneath the violin, so steady it felt like it was breathing. Viola sang out in its high, sweet voice. The strings threaded through each other and wove upward.
East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
BRISTOL – With summer underway, Lake Compounce will be holding two evenings of fireworks for guests in celebration of Independence Day with both set to launch at 9 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. In addition, as part of its Summer’s On events, Lake Compounce fireworks will continue every Saturday...
Top: A performer from the Braata Folk Singers. Bottom: Gammy Moses kicks off the eighth annual Caribbean Heritage Festival, the first on the Green in years. Lucy Gellman Photos. Drums sang out over the Upper New Haven Green, slow and steady until they suddenly stopped, and only their echo hung...
It’s got some of Hollywood’s hottest stars, Antonio Banderas, Jamie King and Tommy Flanagen and the backdrop for ‘Code Name Banshee’ is the State of Connecticut. “It was controlled chaos, I think it’s the best way to describe it,” Sarah Floroski Nielsen, Executive Director of Simsbury Main Street Partnership said.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
(WTNH) – The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun is taking some time off the court to help tackle the problem of food insecurity in the New London area. The Sun partnered with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Fresh New London to prepare free boxes of food for distribution on Wednesday morning. “Food insecurity was going to skyrocket […]
When Darrisha McIver walks by the abandoned city building that once housed Hill Youth Cooperative Services (HCYS), she remembers jumping double dutch as a kid, staffing “The Store” full of after-school snacks, and growing up to become a camp counselor kids looked up to. She also sees...
… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Attorney Ben Crump was among dozens in attendance at a New Haven press conference Tuesday announcing a lawsuit will be filed against the city within the next 60 days. Richard Cox, known as Randy by his family and friends, was severely injured during an abrupt...
Foy and Louisa Brown had a plan to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life in the city and wanted to make a few bucks in the process. They originally had a plan to build a small cottage to rent out to guests that would be a picturesque backdrop in a beautiful serene setting in the bay of North Haven. It all started with a foundation that was built on land out of pontoons, Styrofoam, and rubber liner. Once Foy had an adequate floating dock, he sent it to the bay and started building the perfect summer home I could imagine. Yes, over the course of a solid decade they built a floating cottage that sits in the middle of the bay lined with giant pillars of pine trees. The house is constantly surrounded with friendly neighbors like eagles, herons, and nesting osprey. It was no easy task to build such an incredible floating cottage but it turned out so perfect that the couple decided to toss their plans to rent out the cottage and decided to make it their second seasonal home. Take a look at this incredible “lake house”.
Hawa Edison will resume paying rent to her landlord for the first time in eight months — the first time in years since the ceiling of her kids’ bedroom has been intact and free of mold. After filing a lawsuit against Ocean Management last November, Edison has paid...
COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – “In 2015, I had my first child, Noelle,” said Carly Arpin, explaining that there were complications during birth. She was told her daughter would not live for long. “That moment, I just kind of had the choice of being sad or taking advantage...
Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Connecticut should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Archie Moore’s as having the best wings in the state.
NEW HAVEN — The family of Richard “Randy” Cox, the 36-year-old who is believed to have been paralyzed during transport by New Haven police, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will speak Tuesday during a news conference outside Superior Court on Elm Street. Crump was part of...
Amazon could be coming to Waterbury and Naugatuck. Officials say it would bring in up to 1,000 permanent jobs. It’s still in the early stages, and on Wednesday night, residents got a chance to get a look at the proposal, give feedback and ask questions. At Wednesday’s public information...
BANGOR, Maine — A 27-count incitement charging 16 individuals from Maine, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey was released Tuesday from the federal grand jury in New Haven, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut's Office. 33-year-old Marsha Watson of Bangor was among...
