ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York City homicide victim identified after gunshot to the head

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday evening in York City. Around 10:55 p.m. on June 25 police say shots were fired in...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Man killed in weekend shooting identified: coroner

A York man has been identified as the victim of a weekend shooting that also injured a 14-year-old boy, according to the coroner’s office. 38-year-old Angel Solivan was shot just before 11 p.m., in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Lafayette Street, the York County Coroner’s Office said.
YORK, PA
CBS Baltimore

Suspect Taken Into Custody Following ‘Possible Barricade Situation’; May Be Related To Officer Who Was Dragged

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was taken into custody Wednesday morning following a “possible barricade situation” in a West Baltimore rowhome. WJZ has learned from sources that the arrest may be connected to a separate incident on Tuesday night where a Baltimore City police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop and dragged several blocks. The officer remains on life support. A heavy police presence, including a SWAT Team truck, was been reported just before 9:30 a.m. near The Y in Druid Hill in West Baltimore. SWAT teams and several police officers are on the scene on Druid Hill Avenue. Parts of two roads are closed for about 40 minutes due to what Baltimore Police are calling “a possible barricade situation. Police announced the 1600-1800 blocks of Druid Hill Avenue and the 1600-1800 blocks of McCullough Street were closed just before 11:10 a.m. They were reopened about 11:50 a.m. This is a a breaking news story and will be updated. #BREAKING A heavy police presence on Druid Hill Ave. near the YMCA. SWAT teams and several police officers are all over the scene. @wjz pic.twitter.com/oteut3tAn5 — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) June 29, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Missing child found dead in campground pool: York County coroner

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool early Thursday, hours after he’d been reported missing, according to the York County coroner. York County authorities on Wednesday issued an alert for missing 12-year-old Pay Kahi, who they said was last seen at the Summit Grove Campground, near 140 S. Front St., at 3:45 p.m. He was there with a church youth group.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Apprehended After Standoff With Police In West Baltimore

A suspect was apprehended by police in Maryland following a lengthy barricading situation in West Baltimore, police announced. Following an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies and SWAT teams, an unidentified suspect was taken into custody late in the morning on Wednesday, June 29. The 1600-1800 blocks of Druid...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
abc27.com

Former Lancaster funeral director found dead in car

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A funeral director from Lancaster County who was found guilty in October 2021 of abusing a corpse was found dead on Monday, June 27. According to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old Andrew Scheid was found dead in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the parking lot of a Quarryville store.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities on Wednesday released the identities of two men killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Baltimore over the weekend. Devonta Powell, 21, and Dametrius Johnson, 26, were the men fatally wounded in the Sunday shooting that also sent a 28-year-old woman to the hospital, Baltimore Police said. Officers were near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane about 8 p.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire in the area and found the victims shot a nearby shopping center. Powell died at the scene and Johnson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. At last check, the woman was listed in good condition. No details about a suspect or motive have been released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

17-Year-Old Convicted Of Murder, Rape In 2018 Attack Of Elderly Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy has been convicted of murder and rape in the 2018 attack of an elderly woman, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. Tyrone Harvin, who was 14 years old at the time of the murder and assault, was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and a weapons offense, Mosby said. Dorothy Mae Neal, 83, was found unresponsive in her apartment following the attack and pronounced dead the next day at a local hospital. Investigators said in September 2018 that neighbors at the Rosemont Garden Apartments were concerned after not seeing Neal for days. Following Harvin’s arrest, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Homicide#York Hospital#City Police#Violent Crime#Lafayette Streets#Coroner
abc27.com

Victim identified in fatal York County crash

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman was identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash after suffering a probable coronary event, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. On June 25 the coroner’s office was dispatched to an accident at Wilson Avenue and Eisenhower...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Dragging Baltimore Officer Had Nearly 20 Prior Arrests

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who seriously injured a Baltimore Police sergeant Tuesday night has been arrested nearly 20 times before, and now some are asking why he wasn’t already behind bars. Police say 36-year-old Joseph Black drove off from a traffic stop Tuesday night in Park Heights and dragged a sergeant two blocks. He was transported to Shock Trauma in critical condition Tuesday night, but is out of surgery and in fair condition Wednesday, officials said. Black was arrested Wednesday in the Upton neighborhood after what was called a “possible barricade situation” by police, in which SWAT teams blocked off roads. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

York Police looking for ultralight pilot

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Regional Police are looking for an ultralight pilot who was flying low. York County Regional Police Department say they received multiple complaints regarding the Ultralight flying at a very low altitude in areas of York Township. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Second Victim In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center Dies, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A second victim in a Sunday night triple shooting at a Northeast Baltimore shopping center has died, police said Monday. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The second man died late Sunday night, police said, while the woman is listed in good condition. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Three people—two 21-year-old men and a 36-year-old man—were shot at the Parkside Shopping Center, also in the Frankford neighborhood, on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Boat motor stolen from Lebanon County property

FREDRICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boat motor was stolen from a Lebanon County residence on Sunday, June 26. According to a release statement from the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday, June 27, troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North Mechanic Street in Bethel Township for a theft of a boat motor.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

PSP corporal faces four misdemeanor charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators. That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9. Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with […]
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy