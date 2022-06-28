ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Quentin, CA

Scott Peterson exposed to COVID-19, new trial hearing moved to August

ABC7 Los Angeles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA hearing surrounding a new trial for convicted murderer, Scott Peterson that was scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to August. Officials...

abc7.com

