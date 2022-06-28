Update: Beloved Marietta man dies days after being hit by an alleged drunk driver who took off

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta community is now mourning the loss of one of their own after a man died days after being injured in a hit-and run accident.

The driver crashed into 53-year-old Robert Morrison a little over a week ago. Morrison died from his injuries on Monday.

The crash happened at Wright and Trammell Streets in Marietta.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with Marietta police, who said this is such a tough loss for this community.

Many people were praying for Morrison to pull through this.

Marietta Public Information Officer Chuck McPhilamy said he remembers seeing Morrison in the community all the time.

McPhilamy told Newell that investigators are working with the district attorney’s office to upgrade the charges to vehicular homicide.

Police arrested Santos Rosalio Vincente-Ramos less than a week after they say he ran over Morrison and then took off.

Investigators say Vincente-Ramos admitted to drinking before he got behind the wheel. Police said he also admitted to hitting something.

The entire community rallied around Morrison while he was in the hospital.

They even setup a GoFundMe page to help Morrison and his mother, who is disabled. Morrison was her primary caregiver.

Morrison was very well-known in the community and so many people loved him, neighbors said.

Officers said he showed up at just about every council meeting. and that everyone is shocked and saddened by his death.

“He was a very active Mariettian. He followed the school sports. He was at most basketball games and football games. You would have seen him using his walker so that he could navigate his own disabilities. He was a huge supporter of everything that was in the city,” McPhilamy said.

Morrison was also very involved in his church here in Marietta.

Reactions to news of his death continue to pour in.

Channel 2 will have more about how the community is remembering Morrison, starting tonight at 4 p.m. on Channel 2.

