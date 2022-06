The 2022 NBA offseason has started off with quite a bang. There have already been several trades made, with a few high-profile players changing hands, too. It seems that although the Utah Jazz have come to terms with the fact that the Mitchell-Gobert pairing has reached its ceiling, they won’t move off of the Stifle Tower just to shake things up. For the right price, though, the multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year is available.

