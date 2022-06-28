'The Goonies' Spinoff Series Receives an Update From Producer Gail Berman

New months can always be a bit bitter-sweet for a streaming service like Netflix. While a new month brings plenty of new titles, it also means that some of the films and shows are your watchlist will be leaving and July is no different. July will be last chance to watch films like David Fincher's critically acclaimed and still relevant film The Social Network, Quentin Tarantino's smash hit revisionist western flick Django Unchained, Robert Zemeckis' Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, and Kelly Fremon Craig's highly underrated coming of age comedy The Edge of Seventeen. Horror sequels, prequels, and remakes ending their Netflix run in July include The Strangers: Prey at Night, Annabelle: Creation, the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th, The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, and Texas Chainsaw 3D. Some of your favorite TV shows will also be leaving Netflix in July including all seven seasons of both 30 Rock and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Seasons 1 through 5 of Chicago Med. Check out the list below to see when these titles and more are leaving Netflix in July.

