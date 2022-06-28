ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Goonies' Spinoff Series Receives an Update From Producer Gail Berman

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Variety, film producer with Fox and Paramount Gail Berman spoke a little on the Disney+ spinoff of 1985's The Goonies that's currently in the works. Collider reported on the spinoff a couple of years ago when rumors first started swirling, but with the Elvis producer's most recent...

collider.com

IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Kick the gates to the ranch; Yellowstone Season 5 is in the works. Yellowstone is a neo-Western television series that premiered on June 20, 2018, created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows the Duttons, a ranching family in Montana who will do everything to protect their family and their ranch.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Star Sam Neill Just Now Learned the Tragic Fate of ‘Jurassic Park’ Brachiosaurus

One of the many defining images of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park involves Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler gazing in awe at the sight of a Brachiosaurus. While Spielberg directed Neill to turn Dern’s head in the direction of the massive dinosaur, he still gave his two stars plenty of free rein as they performed that unforgettable reaction sequence. In fact, when Dr. Grant eventually gets lightheaded and weak in the knees, that was a suggestion that Neill himself made on the day. In 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the fifth installment in the Jurassic franchise,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Disney has released the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, coming (finally) to Disney+ in September. The long-rumored sequel is finally materializing just in time for the Halloween season. The meat of the trailer focuses on a group of young girls, two of whom start the ritual to bring back the Sanderson sisters. As the sisters come to life and the kids sprint into the woods, this teaser isn't super plot-heavy, but instead leans into the nostalgia, and seeks to remind fans that it's good to be back.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Parade

The Most Beloved Star Around! We Ranked The 27 Best Tom Hanks Movies of All Time, From Big to Elvis

Starring in numerous classics that captured our imaginations, Tom Hanks is now nothing short of a cultural icon. The tw0-time Oscar winner and six-time nominee has earned an unprecedented level of affection and even trust from audiences, the most beloved movie star of our time—and widely known as one of the absolute nicest guys in Hollywood, both onscreen and off.
MOVIES
Collider

'Perry Mason' Movies Returning to Cable Courtesy of Family Entertainment Television

America's favorite and longest working attorney, Perry Mason, is coming back to a TV screen near you. FETV (Family Entertainment Television) has just announced that the Perry Mason TV movie sequels to the long-running TV show will be coming to the network as a part of the channel's Sunday Matinée Movie Block of programming. The films will begin airing on July 10.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Home Viewers Are Willing to Pay Premium Prices for ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Not So Much for Other PVOD Titles

Click here to read the full article. Last week, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (Disney/$19.99) was the big new release for home platforms. While we have no reports yet for its impact on Disney+ streaming subscribers, on the PVOD charts, the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry currently sits at #1 on both Vudu and Google Play and #2 at iTunes (where it had been in first its initial four days). Otherwise, this week’s charts suggest a continuing a trend detected last week: outside of the week’s hottest new title, consumers are actively looking for films available to view for $5.99...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office Becoming Tom Cruise’s Biggest Hit Ever

It took 30 years to convince Tom Cruise to make a sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun,” hit by Tony Scott, but the decision has definitely paid off. Today, “Top Gun Maverick” crossed the $ 1 billion mark worldwide, becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film ever worldwide. That’s also the second-highest grossing film since the pandemic began in March 2020. ‘Maverick’ has grossed $521.7 million domestically and $484.7 million in overseas markets.
MOVIES
Collider

'Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel Series With Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano Lands at Amazon Freevee

The sequel series for Who's The Boss? has finally found a home with Amazon Freevee! Based on the hit 80s sitcom that brought us the Bower family and the Micelli family's delightful comedy and dynamic, the sequel series is set to bring to life Tony Micelli's (Tony Danza) relationship with his daughter and is being written and executive produced by One Day at a Time co-creator/exec producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce and co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.
TV SERIES

