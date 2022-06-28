ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘House of the Dragon’ Announces San Diego Comic Con Immersive Experience

By Rebecca Murray
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Comic-Con attendees will have an opportunity to sit on the Iron Throne as part of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon: The Dragon’s Den immersive experience. HBO Max’s special immersive experience is sure to be one of the hottest tickets when the pop culture convention returns to downtown San...

ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Announcing Solo Scarlet Witch Film at SDCC

There's no doubt that Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch has long been overlooked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it wasn't until Avengers: Endgame that fans began to truly realize her potential. click to enlarge. Credit: Marvel Studios. After serving as the main villain in Doctor Strange in the...
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
IGN

Fan-Made Video Hilariously Adds Deadpool to the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2

We haven’t seen Deadpool in the MCU yet, and his last appearance was in Deadpool 2 in 2018. Fans have been waiting to see the loud-mouthed character interact with the rest of the Marvel superheroes, but one fan went a step ahead and included him in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
thedigitalfix.com

Deadpool 3 will “drop a lunatic into a very sane world”

Fans of the MCU have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of Deadpool in the MCU timeline ever since Disney acquired the rights to all Fox properties, including the likes of the X-Men characters, and of course, the Merc with a Mouth. With a third Deadpool movie in development, that dream of seeing Wade Wilson in an MCU movie is drawing ever closer, and the writers have shared a tantalising summary of the concept.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Miniseries Announced

Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to comics. IDW Publishing a three-issue Star Trek: Lower Decks miniseries based on Star Trek's first animated comedy. Given the genre, they've seemingly found the perfect writer for the series in Eisner-winner Ryan North, known for his work on The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl for Marvel. He's teaming with artist Chris Fenoglio (who is also providing a variant cover for IDW's upcoming milestone Star Trek #400 one-shot). The first issue of the series arrives in September. This should be extra bonus good news for Star Trek: Lower Decks fans as the third season of the animated show will debut on Paramount+ this year as well, and the second season is headed to Blu-ray.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene Featuring Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa Released

Long live Pizza Poppa! When it was announced that iconic director Sam Raimi, who is best known for helming the Evil Dead films and the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy, would be taking over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were eager to see Bruce Campbell pop up in the film. The actor is longtime friends with the director, and it's usually a guarantee that he'll make a cameo in Raimi's films. In the new Marvel movie, the actor played Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will soon be released on Blu-ray, but it's also available to buy on other digital platforms. In honor of its latest release, Marvel and Fandango are celebrating with a Pizza Poppa deleted scene.
IGN

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Coming in December 2023

Sony Pictures has announced the next Ghostbusters movie will premiere on December 20, 2023. The studio announced its upcoming schedule and confirmed that a new Ghostbusters movie will hit theaters next year after the success of the recent reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Director Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan also confirmed that the sequel will return to the series' home of New York City for the sequel.
Collider

'House Of The Dragon' Immersive Fan Experience Coming to SDCC

Is that the sound of dragon wings flapping ominously overhead? You bet it is! It looks like HBO is bringing the drama and dragons of Westeros back to San Diego Comic-Con with a brand new immersive experience for fans, Global AR App, and a panel for the new HBO Original Series House of the Dragon.
digitalspy.com

Harley Quinn season 3 finally lands release date in new trailer

Harley Quinn season 2 finale spoilers follow. Harley Quinn will finally be returning to screens next month. After two seasons on DC Universe, the adult animated series will make its debut as an HBO Max Original on Thursday, July 28 in the US. Kaley Cuoco, who voices the title character,...
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2 writer reveals darker alternate ending

It turns out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had a different, darker ending. Marvel fans can now watch the second Doctor Strange film from the comfort of their home and there are some bonus features and extras. In the audio commentary of the film, screenwriter Michael Waldron...
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Is Heading to SDCC's Hall H

HBO will present a panel for its upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, at San Diego Comic-Con’s coveted Hall H. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, with a focus on House Targaryen, and will take the audience 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals an MCU Easter Egg

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The doctors are in. A Doctor Strange 2 deleted scene has surfaced online, flashing back to before the events of 2016's Doctor Strange. In the deleted scene included on the Blu-ray release, titled "A Great Team," renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and colleague Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) discuss their groundbreaking Strange-Palmer Method with WHiH News — the MCU news network that has appeared in multiple Marvel movies and series, including Iron Man 2, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Watch the deleted scene below.
