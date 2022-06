ArtCenter Manatee is a little closer to its ultimate goal of reshaping its footprint in Bradenton. The arts organization announced Wednesday that it has received a pair of donations worth $1 million apiece from the Floyd C. and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation and from the Manatee Tourist Development Council. That brings the total money raised in the development project to about $7.7 million of an estimated $11-$12 million necessary to bring it to fruition.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO