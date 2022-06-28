ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Letter: Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for community support

By Covid-19
 1 day ago

I wanted to give a shout-out to the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce. This last week they presented to the CB City Council an overview of past, present, and future Chamber activities. Not only...

Letter: What is the Population of Cannon Beach, Part II?

The City Manager of Cannon Beach recently published a summary that attempted to expand the definition of population for Cannon Beach from the 1,489 level published by the census to what he described as an “effective daily population” of 7,749. The latter went onto include estimates of the town’s residents, 2nd home owners, incoming workers, hotel visitors, short term rental visitors and transient daily visitors.
CANNON BEACH, OR
Column: Volunteers still needed for Library Fourth of July Book Sale

Taxes support most public libraries in the United States—including their buildings, employees, equipment and collections. Not so the Cannon Beach Library, a member-owned nonprofit organization with a single part-time office manager and about 45 volunteers. This lone office manager and these local and visiting volunteers open the doors; answer...
CANNON BEACH, OR
Federal audit underway for Oregon’s Native American boarding school

Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation have been visiting, questioning and pressuring leaders at the Bureau of Indian Education for years, seeking answers and accountability for Chemawa Indian School — one of a few boarding schools for Native American students still run directly by the federal government. The latest inquiry in this effort is a close look at the school’s finances by the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General.
OREGON STATE
14 Acres Vineyard & Winery to host summer concert series

A vineyard and winery in North Clark County will once again put on its summer concert series, which showcases local musicians every weekend from July to August. David Regan, the owner of Ridgefield-based 14 Acres Vineyard & Winery, is ready to host the musicians and also has some new exclusive wines to unveil to guests.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Cannon Beach, OR
Oregon Government
Cannon Beach, OR
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks, parades and rodeos in Oregon

With stops and starts, Fourth of July celebrations have certainly been truncated the past two years. But 2022 promises one huge red, white and blue Independence Day across the state. With the exception of the Fort Vancouver fireworks show, most celebrations are back, bigger and better than before. No matter...
OREGON STATE
Remember, fireworks illegal in Cannon Beach City limits

In July of 2020 Cannon Beach City Council decided, based on the public concerns for fire danger as well as animals and sea birds, to ban all fireworks in the city limits of Cannon Beach. Firework fines can be up to $5,000. This year, there will be added law enforcement...
CANNON BEACH, OR
Controversial LIV Golf hosted glitzy draft party at Portland nonprofit

PORTLAND, Ore. — LIV Golf, the controversial Saudi-backed golf league, kicked off its first U.S. event with a glitzy gala at a Portland nonprofit. The LIV Golf Portland Pro Am Pairing Party was held at The Redd in Southeast Portland’s industrial district. The event space is owned by the environmental nonprofit Ecotrust.
PORTLAND, OR
Officials, local golfers concerned ahead of LIV Golf event in North Plains

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – North Plains is only a town of about 3,000, but this weekend Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is the site of an event tied to a heated geopolitical issue. The LIV Golf League hasn’t just caused a riff in the pro golf world, its funding...
Dashcam Captures Apparent Suicide Attempt on Highway

Occurred on June 7, 2022 / Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. I'm 36 years old and have been driving trucks since I was 15 on a farm endorsement. I have seen MANY crazy things in my career! I call Highway 6 "Danger Mountain." I have a Facebook page called "Highway 6 Road Road Reports (aka Danger Mountain)" with over 10k members. I travel Highway 6 everyday hauling 2 loads of lumber to Portland, Oregon. Highway 6 is known for its erratic drivers. The Highway is 51.25 miles long in which there is minimal passing lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions causing drivers to pass illegally. There is about 35 miles without cell service so reporting accidents takes time. Last year we had 3 accidents with 4 fatalities in 2 weeks. Highway 6 is a VERY dangerous highway in Oregon!"
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

Community Policy