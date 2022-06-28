Letter: Thank you to the Chamber of Commerce for community support

Occurred on June 7, 2022 / Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. I'm 36 years old and have been driving trucks since I was 15 on a farm endorsement. I have seen MANY crazy things in my career! I call Highway 6 "Danger Mountain." I have a Facebook page called "Highway 6 Road Road Reports (aka Danger Mountain)" with over 10k members. I travel Highway 6 everyday hauling 2 loads of lumber to Portland, Oregon. Highway 6 is known for its erratic drivers. The Highway is 51.25 miles long in which there is minimal passing lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions causing drivers to pass illegally. There is about 35 miles without cell service so reporting accidents takes time. Last year we had 3 accidents with 4 fatalities in 2 weeks. Highway 6 is a VERY dangerous highway in Oregon!"

