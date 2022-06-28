A new vegan soft serve ice cream business is opening in Wichita

A local vegan who has dreams of opening her own ice cream shop one day is getting started with a spot in a new local cafe.

Maranda Asche is the owner of Soft Swerve Creamery , which will specialize in soft-serve vegan ice cream. She has a dedicated self-serve space — though it’s not open yet — inside the just opened Sunflour Cafe & Collective at 6120 W. Central. Asche had hoped to be serving her ice cream by now, but her ice cream machine is not compatible with the new building’s electrical grid, so she’s having to make adjustments. She says it should all be ready sometime in July.

Asche will make her soft serve with a mix provided by Oatl-y Soft Serve , which is made with oat milk.

During a trip last year to New York City, Asche said, she found a business serving Oat-ly Soft Serve and decided she had to try it.

“Vegan soft serve is hard to find, and it’d been so long since I’d had soft serve,” she said. “I was so excited, so we went and tried it out and all said, ‘Holy cow. This is so good.’”

She wanted to help contribute to her family’s income, and she and her husband, who had banked their COVID stimulus money, decided to use it to help launch a business.

Initially, Asche said, she hoped to open a vegan soft serve food truck and even bought an RV with plans to convert it. After, she learned about the plans for Sunflour Cafe & Collective and thought her ice cream would be a perfect fit for the business.

The owners, Nicole Mullen and Whitney Feltrop, agreed.

Soft Swerve Creamery will open soon inside the Sunflour Cafe & Collective. Courtesy

Asche’s machine is already in the space, as is a bar that will eventually hold toppings customers can add at a self-serve bar. Her soft serve flavors will be chocolate, vanilla and twist, and she’ll provide toppings like gluten-free pretzels and Oreos, all-natural sprinkles, chocolate chips and peanut butter crunch, which is like the inside of a Butterfinger candy bar. Customers will be able to get the soft serve in either a cup or a gluten-free cone.

She’s no longer sure about her food truck but plans to see how people respond to the vegan soft serve before she makes a decision.

“We’ll see,” she said. “If this is really successful, I might maybe have my own brick and mortar space,” she said.

Asche said that the soft serve mix comes in refrigerated packages from Oatly. The finished product is creamy, almost like custard, and even non-vegans love it, she said.

“It’s not good for being vegan,” she said. “It’s just really good soft serve in general.”

I’ll let you know when Asche is ready to launch her ice cream inside the Sunflour Cafe & Collective.