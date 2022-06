Valerie Loureda is headed to pro wrestling. On Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour, the Bellator star announced she has signed a contract with WWE and is done with MMA. “I have now become the first Cuban-American woman and I am now a WWE superstar,” an emotional Loureda told Ariel Helwani. “I’m really excited, and I’ve dedicated my whole life to martial arts, and everything has come to this moment. And this is my opportunity to showcase my culture and entertain the world.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO