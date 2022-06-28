Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Schoolcraft A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DELTA...NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 354 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Chatham to near U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munising, Au Train, Shingleton, Steuben, Trenary, U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, Isabella, Forest Lake, Chicago Lake, Maplewood, Round Lake and Wetmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO