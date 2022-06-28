ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Dickinson, Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Schoolcraft A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DELTA...NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND SOUTHWESTERN ALGER COUNTIES At 354 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Chatham to near U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Munising, Au Train, Shingleton, Steuben, Trenary, U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, Isabella, Forest Lake, Chicago Lake, Maplewood, Round Lake and Wetmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Schoolcraft A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DELTA...NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLCRAFT AND SOUTH CENTRAL ALGER COUNTIES At 402 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Munising to 11 miles southeast of U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shingleton, Steuben, Isabella, Chicago Lake, Round Lake, Wetmore and Nahma Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Delta, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 03:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Marquette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Delta, southeastern Marquette and Alger Counties through 400 AM EDT At 326 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Deerton to 8 miles south of Gwinn. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Munising, Grand Island, Miners Castle, Chapel Lake, Rapid River, Au Train, Chatham, Deerton, Trenary, Rock, U.S. 41 between Trenary and Rapid River, Skandia, Christmas, Forest Lake, Little Lake, Kiva, Diffin, Maplewood, Lathrop and Traunik. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
Delta County, MI
Michigan Cars
Marquette, MI
Marquette County, MI
Rock, MI
Ishpeming, MI
Dickinson County, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Schoolcraft SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALGER BARAGA DELTA DICKINSON GOGEBIC IRON LUCE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE SCHOOLCRAFT
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Marinette; Menominee; Oconto; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 411 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FLORENCE FOREST LANGLADE LINCOLN MARATHON MARINETTE MENOMINEE OCONTO ONEIDA PORTAGE SHAWANO VILAS WAUPACA WAUSHARA WOOD
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

