Special Weather Statement issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Utah Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 600 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cedar Fort, or 17 miles southwest of Sandy, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Sandy, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Alpine, Bluffdale, Cedar Fort, Vineyard, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Camp Williams, Granite, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Utah Lake. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 271 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO