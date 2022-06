THE BUZZ: With any luck, we’re less than 24 hours away from getting the final votes on California's massive $300 billion state budget. The Assembly and Senate will convene tonight at 6 p.m. for floor sessions in their respective chambers, where they’re expected to vote on more than a dozen budget trailer bills — the details of which have been in print for only a few days. The deal reached Sunday night between Gov. Gavin Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is the result of months of closed-door negotiations, and reflects the Democratic leaders’ shared goal to tackle some of the state’s biggest problems.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO