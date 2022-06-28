Calhoun County Commission Responds to Accusations of Improper Actions by County Animal Control

Calhoun Journal

June 28, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 each Calhoun County Commissioner, the county attorney, and the county administrator , the Alabama Veterinarian Board, and the President of the Alabama Animal Control Association received a certified letter from Tina Absher with A Rottweiler Empire Rescue, Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization containing allegations of concerning behavior as it relates to the County Animal Control Director. Per Mark Tyner, County Administrator, upon receipt of the letter the county asked the Animal Control Director to come speak with the county attorney and administrator regarding this matter. This was late Wednesday afternoon, so it was a very brief meeting. The county received the director’s resignation on Thursday morning before a full investigation of the allegations could occur. The other employee in question was on vacation until Monday, June 27th, 2022. Upon her return on Monday, she was called down to speak about this matter and after she spoke with person(s) of her choosing, she also submitted her resignation. Per Mr Tyner, “Currently at the facility, we have one employee, who serves as our Animal Control Officer, and has been with us for four (4) months. To our knowledge he had no involvement, or any knowledge of anything regarding these allegations. Other county official and personnel are assisting as we make this transition.”

Chairman Lee Patterson stated that, “The County tries to hire people with the best knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the duties as assigned. We felt we had this in our past director. It is unfortunate that we cannot predict the future and the actions of others. However, we will continue to strive to hire the very best for each position that comes available. We are actively searching for staff to replace the ones lost due to this unfortunate situation.”

County Attorney, Gloria Floyd shared that as it relates to Animal Control, “We are the ones charged with ensuring that the citizens of the County are in complete compliance with all laws, rules, and regulations so it is imperative that we follow those same laws. We have no way to prove or disprove the things alleged in the letter. As for the future of the County’s animal control facility we are focused on taking additional measures to ensure to the best of our ability that no violations occur and we are examining ways to improve the operations of Animal Control.”

Tina Absher also spoke with the Calhoun Journal and stated that she was “Thankful and appreciative that the Commission acted so quickly. She believes the most important job of any rescuer is to prevent the suffering of animals and the quick actions of the Commission has accomplished an ending to further suffering.”

The full letter that was submitted by Tina Absher is located below:

Attached letter by submitted to Ms. Absher by Alicia Renea Woods below:

