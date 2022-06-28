ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor rolls onto 68-year-old, and relative finds him dead, Georgia police say

By Madeleine List
A man driving an industrial tractor on his property was killed when the machine rolled onto its side, pinning him beneath it, according to Georgia police.

Ray Reece, 68, of Powder Springs, Georgia, was found dead by a family member at 5:20 p.m. on June 27, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department.

He began driving the Ford 540B industrial tractor on his property at about 9 a.m. that day, the release says. Ford 540B tractors can weigh from 4,775 to 11,965 pounds.

Police said the tractor slid on loose soil while crossing a slope, causing it to roll.

An obituary for Reece could not be found.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office took possession of Reece’s body.

Powder Springs is about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

