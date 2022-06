Mr. George Michael Moses, age 65 of LaFollette, passed away one day shy of his 66th Birthday on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, U. S. Coast Guard Veteran, and was a Disabled American Veteran. George was currently employed with Roane State Community College as a Security Officer, served many years in law enforcement, was very ambitious, and wasn’t afraid to tackle a new project. George was always there with a quick quip and was a great cut-up, but more importantly, a great friend. Preceded in death by Mother, Jessie Ruth Chitwood, Father Bobby Chitwood and Brother, Roger Moses.

