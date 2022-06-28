ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pleasanton PD Seeks Witnesses To Attempted Auto Theft That Ended In Gunfire Tuesday

By NEWS24-680
news24-680.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasanton Police Department is currently investigating an attempted auto theft that resulted in gunfire and asks anyone who may have witnessed or has information about this incident to call (925) 931-5100. On June 28, 2022, at approximately 4:50 a.m., the Pleasanton Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots in...

news24-680.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Man charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine sales

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — An Oakland man has been charged with distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Thursday. Alex Murillo, 26, of Oakland, was arrested June 21 and is facing charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. On April 7, Murillo met up with […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate Oakland shootings, one resulting in homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland Police are investigating shootings that occurred on Friday, one of which resulted in a homicide. The first shooting occurred at approximately 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard, police said. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim is currently in critical […]
OAKLAND, CA
worldnationnews.com

One killed, two injured in Oakland shooting

Oakland: One person was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in East Oakland that lasted less than two hours Friday night. The police are currently unable to believe that both the firings are linked. The fatal shooting, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old man whose name...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to narcotics trafficking arrest

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested an Oakland man in connection with narcotics trafficking following a traffic stop. Oscar Reynaldo Arteaga-Trejo, 25, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession for sale/transportation of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday at 2 p.m., […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Concealed Carry#Theft#Firearms#Canyon Meadows#Tri Valley
The Richmond Standard

14 guns seized after five search warrants served simultaneously in Richmond

Fourteen illegally-possesses pistols, rifles and fully-automatic handguns were seized and seven suspects apprehended after the Richmond Police Department, with assistance from specialized law enforcement agencies throughout Contra Costa County, served five separate search warrants simultaneously on Thursday at residences in Richmond, police said. The investigation followed a series of violent...
news24-680.com

Latest Rolex Robbery In Lafayette Thursday

A man and woman sitting in a car in the 200 block of Lafayette Circle were startled by tapping on their car window and confronted by a masked man in a hoodie who brandished a firearm and demanded a Rolex watch. The theft was apparently the latest in a dismal...
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

8 suspects arrested in ‘massive’ Alameda County fentanyl bust

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large narcotics bust was reported Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The Alameda County Narcotics Task Force seized 20 pounds of fentanyl pills, 23.1 pounds of powder fentanyl, 39 grams of black tar heroin, and 9 grams of methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office said a […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Witnesses say fatal Father’s Day shooting by Solano deputies in Vallejo was ‘overkill’

VALLEJO – The Solano County Sheriff’s deputy killing of Jason Thompson on Sunday, June 19 was “excessive” and “overkill,” two eyewitnesses told the Vallejo Sun. Those witnesses — who spoke to the Sun on the condition of anonymity due to their fear of reprisal for speaking out — said sheriff’s deputies did not try to de-escalate a situation where 28-year-old Thompson appeared to be harming himself with a knife-like instrument before gesturing it towards authorities.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

4 arrested for string of burglaries and assaults in San Jose

(BCN) — Four suspects are in custody in San Jose for a string of home invasions and burglaries, police said Thursday. Armando Manzano, 19, Daniel Mendez, 19, Eduardo Santiago, 23, and a juvenile are in custody on suspicion of a series of crimes, the first of which occurred on May 31, according to San Jose […]
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Second victim ID’d in Hwy 129 crash

WATSONVILLE—The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second man that died in a head-on crash on Highway 129 on June 22 as Nestor Emmanuel Beltran Quiroa, 20, of Los Banos. Quiroa, one of three passengers in a 2008 Honda Ridgeline pickup, died at the scene of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection with freeway shooting

(BCN) — Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly fired multiple […]
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested in weekend BART shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – Two suspects in Saturday’s shooting at the West Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit station have been arrested and are in custody, the agency stated in a press release. The suspects were arrested at the Montgomery Street Station last night shortly before 7 p.m. Selvin Lopez, 28 and of San Francisco, was charged […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in violent robbery caught on camera in S.F. Sunset District

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco released photos of a suspect in a May 28 robbery in a plea to the public to help identify him.Officers responded to a 2:59 p.m. report of the robbery in the 2100 block of Taraval Street in the city's Sunset District.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim injured who was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.The victim told police that the suspect had entered the store, purchased an item and left. The suspect then reentered the store and took a car battery and tried to run past the cash registers.The victim told police he confronted the suspect as he ran toward the front door, but was shoved to the ground by the suspect as he left the store.Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with wavy dark hair.Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the department via its 24-hour-tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy