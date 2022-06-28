ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Nothing but baby, firm mattress, fitted sheet: Experts renew warnings among high rate of sudden infant deaths in York County

By Ivey DeJesus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Six infants have died this year in York County from what is commonly known as sudden infant death. That’s when a seemingly healthy infant dies in sleep for no apparent reason. Six deaths in six months. Most years, the annual average is in fact at or below that...

WITF

York County sees rise in infant deaths

In every case this year, parents were not following guidelines. As a note of disclosure, Transforming Health receives financial support from WellSpan Health. York County is dealing with what health professionals say is a significant rise in infant deaths. The county has investigated six deaths of children 12 months old...
YORK COUNTY, PA
