Bonne Terre 4th of July Celebration

It's that time of year again — the time where we all look up to the skies and watch a bunch of stuff blow up. We all also are trying to find the best parades and festivals to attend with our holiday weekend, and luckily this year, there are plenty of options.
(Park Hills) The St. Francois County Health Department in Park Hills is doing it’s part to help people enjoy a healthier diet. Breanna Griffin is a registered dietician at the health center. She says they are partnering with two different groups to bring back this popular program for another year.
(Desloge) A retreat in St. Francois County for wounded veterans has received a one-thousand dollar donation from the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge. Donna Lucas, the camp communications director, describes the benefits of the ADA-compliant camp. Elk member Anna Kliener submitted the grant through the Desloge lodge. Camp Hope is...
The Fredericktown Police Department is hosting a neighborhood watch program for any citizen that wants to keep the community safe. The meeting will take place tomorrow Thursday at the City Hall Municipal Court/Meeting room. Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis tells us a little more about the program. Hovis has this...
(Farmington) The United Way of St. Francois County presented checks totaling $160,000 Tuesday to 26 different not for profit agencies during a special ceremony at the Farmington Public Library. One of the groups that received funding was the Farmington Ministerial Alliance. Director Nancy Faulkner was very appreciative. The Southeast Missouri...
(Ironton) The four Ozark Regional Library locations will be busting at the seams with all kinds of interesting and fun events in the month of July. Suzy Spitzmiller with the library tells us about some of the activities they have coming up. But that’s not all. Spitzmiller says attend this...
After months of anticipation, Friday, July 1, is finally the day: Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville; 636-244-2420), a new food truck complex from the minds behind the wildly successful 9 Mile Garden, will open to the public, bringing a first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment complex to St. Charles County.
(Perryville) A contract has been awarded to Keeley & Sons for rehabilitation work on the Route 51 Bridge, also known as the Chester Bridge, in Perry County over the Mississippi River. Chris Crocker is an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. He says the company is wanting to get to work right away on this project.
(Pilot Knob) You can visit the Arcadia Valley to view a large fireworks display on the 4th of July. Brian Bethel invites you out. He’s the park administrator at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site. Fireworks will start at dusk on the 4th at the Civil War battlefield.
FLINT HILL, Mo. (KTVI) — A $20 million dollar house listing just hit the market in the St. Louis, Missouri, region and could be a “record-breaker” for the area according to the listing agents. The property, being called a one-of-a-kind English Country Estate, is in the small...
Kimberlee Dunn of Cuba has died at the age of 66. Her funeral service will be Saturday at noon at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be in the Sellers Cemetery in Dillard. Visitation is Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville.
(Crystal City) MasterTech Autoglass is hosting a grand opening celebration on Wednesday from 11:30 until 4. The business is located in the old Purcell/Good Year Tire building in the Twin City Plaza in Crystal City. Steve Kerley co-owns the business with his wife, Amanda. Steve says all technicians are experienced...
ST. LOUIS – A historic automobile that was originally owned by August Busch, Sr., has made its way back to the Busch family home at Grant’s Farm for a brief stay. Visitors to Grant’s Farm can see the 1905 Fiat through July 4th. The five-seat touring car...
(Jefferson County) Firework stands have been set for a little more than a week now across Missouri for the 4th of July holiday season. Sales tax revenue in Jefferson County has remained steady for the past several months. However, County Executive Dennis Gannon expects the numbers generated from firework sales to be very positive.
Adam Joseph Howard of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 37. The funeral service is Thursday evening at 6 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Adam Howard is Thursday from 2 until 6 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Jacqueline M. Garner of Herculaneum passed away Monday (6/27), at the age of 77. Visitation for Jacqueline Garner will be Saturday (7/2) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Gracelife Chapel in DeSoto. Burial in the Hematite Christian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
