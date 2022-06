Ocala Police Department officers arrested an Ocala man who shot and injured a person during a family gathering in Bronson on Sunday. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) release sent on Tuesday, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) received a call from a Gainesville hospital emergency room about a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. ACSO contacted LCSO—who did not receive reports of the shooting through its 911 center—and LCSO dispatched deputies to the University Oaks subdivision in the Bronson area where the shooting occurred.

OCALA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO