Two defendants are claiming excessive use of force by one officer of the Tallassee Police Department. The officer was terminated last week at the request of Tallassee Mayor John Hammock with no formal complaints against the officer and the two incidents under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). It is the same officer who responded to a domestic disturbance call at Hammock’s home in December 2021. It is the same officer Hammock subpoenaed to his divorce proceedings earlier this year and to Hammock’s criminal proceedings in Baldwin County where Hammock is still out on bond for the Class B felony charge of domestic violence strangulation.

TALLASSEE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO