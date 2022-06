CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the last two decades, Chattanooga baseball fans have come to see the Lookouts play at AT&T field. But now, the city has plans for a new stadium. The old Wheland Foundry site in south Chattanooga will soon be the new home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger revealed at the Hamilton County Commission meeting on Wednesday.

