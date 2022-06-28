ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election officials, campaign workers subjected to harassment

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
Cover picture for the article(KTXL) — Lingering fallout from suspicions injected into our election process through...

Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why Does ‘Democrat’ Sheriff Villanueva Have So Many Far-Right Supporters?

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Frustrated with Gascón, Whittier considers prosecuting local misdemeanor cases

WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
WHITTIER, CA
Brotman, Asatryan, Najarian Lead in Council Race

First published in the June 25 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. With Friday’s update on the June 7 election results, Glendale’s six local competitive races seem mostly wrapped up, with many candidates declaring victory this week. For City Council, voters have picked Dan Brotman, Elen Asatryan and...
GLENDALE, CA
Large Protest for Women’s Rights in Downtown Long Beach

Long Beach citizens gathered outside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse on Friday to protest the recent news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the Supreme Court. On Friday, June 24, from 6-8 p.m., many gathered outside the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse to protest the recent news that Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the Supreme Court, which takes away a woman’s right to safe and legal abortions. This “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest rallied for abortion rights and other reproductive freedoms.
LONG BEACH, CA
Councilman on the verge of losing election

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Gil Cedillo on the brink of losing reelection. By City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LAPD officer arrested for forgery of medical notes used to obtain medical benefits

A Los Angeles Police Department officers was arrested on suspicion of forgery Wednesday. LAPD Officer II Crystal Lara was arrested on a felony arrest warrant after the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division investigated doctor's notes that Lara had submitted for medical benefits. Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation, and the partnership "established probably cause to believe the doctor's notes were forged."She was booked at Metropolitan Detention Center before posting $20,000 bail. LAPD disclosed that Lara, who worked in the Southwest Area, has since been relieved of her police powers."The Internal Affairs Division, under Professional Standards Bureau, is responsible for investigating criminal and administrative allegations of misconduct against Department employees," LAPD said in a press release. "The goal of the department is to aggressively investigate fraud and abuse of benefits within the Workers' Compensation system."
LOS ANGELES, CA

