A state prison van wound up on its roof after colliding with another vehicle in a crash near a state prison in Rome. Not much information on the incident has been released by area police agencies but reports say the accident happened at the intersection of Route 365 and Lamphear Road at around 11:00 on Monday morning. The area where the crash occurred is just across from Mohawk Correctional Facility.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO