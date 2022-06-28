Ghislaine Maxwell was just sentenced to 20 years. Here’s what people are saying

What are people saying about Ghislaine Maxwell after she was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein case?

Social media users have celebrated the sentence, but also taken a moment to question why the men who abused the victims have not been held accountable. A few posters also wondered if the system targeted a woman who was also a victim of grooming and abuse.

“It remains a travesty of justice that NO man has been arrested or prosecuted, for abusing 100s of women & girls over 2 decades. Ghislaine Maxwell is guilty — 20 yrs for her — but what about them?” one Twitter user wrote.

Here’s what’s on their minds: