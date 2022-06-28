ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Putting some respect on it: Arkansas tabbed as fourth best team in SEC football

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZElY_0gOmfXqF00

For most of the last 15 years, the SEC has been Alabama and either Georgia or LSU and then, mostly, everyone else.

It’s no surprise, then, the Crimson Tide and defending champion Bulldogs were picked as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the SEC heading into this football season by the league’s sports information directors. Texas A&M, which has established itself as an upper-tier SEC team was picked third.

Then, in fourth, the highest projection in a decade, was Arkansas . The Razorbacks picked up five votes for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth and one for eighth. That point total five more than Kentucky, the fifth-place team, received as the Wildcats were tabbed third by one SID, fourth by four, fifth by two, sixth by three and then received one vote each for seventh, eighth and ninth.

Arkansas’ slotting would place them third in the SEC West, where LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State were picked in that order.

The Razorbacks had their best season since 2011 last year, finishing 9-4 with a win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl . They kick off coach Sam Pittman’s third season September 3 at home against Cincinnati.

List

Top 100 college football games of 2022: Arkansas in seven

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Has 1 Dream School

Kirk Herbstreit's son is following in his dad's footsteps - well, he's at least trying to. Chase, Kirk's son, is aspiring to play quarterback at the Ohio State University. He has a few years to improve his recruitment stock. Chase is set to be a sophomore at St. Xavier in...
FOOTBALL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#Sec Football#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Sec#Lsu#Texas A M#Razorbacks#Wildcats#Sid
The Spun

Former Clemson, Florida Running Back Announces Transfer Decision

Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school. On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter. A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

4-star linebacker decommits from Michigan

Raylen Wilson, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 cycle, decommitted from Michigan Tuesday. “I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more,” Wilson said via Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trio of experts submit predictions for 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor to commit to Iowa Hawkeyes

It was already a great weekend for Iowa. After hosting its biggest recruiting weekend of the year, the Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Trevor Lauck out of Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Ind. Lauck represents the third offensive line commit in Iowa’s 2023 class, joining three-star interior offensive lineman Leighton Jones of Brownsburg High School in Indiana and three-star offensive tackle Cannon Leonard of Iroquois West High School in Illinois. Of course, one of the biggest names in attendance in Iowa City this past weekend was five-star, in-state offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk High School. Proctor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy