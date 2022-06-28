ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony has another PlayStation 5 restock you can queue up for right now

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was a pleasant surprise on the PlayStation 5 console restock front. Sony opened up a public queue for PS5 consoles, and unlike many times before, it stayed open and viable for much longer than usual. Now, there’s another one happening right now, and you can queue up without an...

