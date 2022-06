Modern browsers have moved on from offering bookmarks as the sole way to save interesting bits you find surfing through the vastness of the internet. Each browser now serves up something unique, and on Microsoft Edge, it's Collections, which by the way is so useful that it single-handedly makes you want to ditch Chrome for good. Compared to Chrome's Reading List, Collections is a lot more intuitive in that it lets you save images and text snippets along with webpages — while also doing a better job at organizing them. It's safe to say that the feature was already superior, but with a new upgrade, it's gotten even better, leaving the Chrome counterpart in the dust.

