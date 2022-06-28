ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Rutgers’ Aundre Hyatt plays well in Greece for USA Basketball

By Kyle Fisher
 1 day ago

Rutgers men’s basketball’s junior forward Aundre Hyatt joined USA Basketball’s East Coast team on their trip to compete in Athens, Greece this past weekend. He helped his squad go a perfect 3-0 against some of Athens’ best professional teams. Slam Magazine writer Matthew Caputo called the experience in Athens, “…college basketball’s version of study abroad…”

Hyatt impressed early, finishing the opening contest as the leading scorer with 14 points. He added four rebounds, three assists, and a block in 20 minutes. Unfortunately, he tweaked his ankle during game 2. The former LSU Tiger averaged 12.5 points during the trip.

Prior to the trip, Hyatt expressed his excitement through a Rutgers press release:

“I am super excited to compete and participate in this experience with the USA Basketball’s East Coast Team. It’s an honor to be selected alongside some of the best collegiate East Coast players in the country. I have been working on my game this offseason with my coaches and staff and look to use this experience to continue to improve heading the upcoming season for Rutgers men’s basketball.”

The junior Hyatt was one of the key pieces for head coach Steve Pikiell off the bench in 2021-22. The Bronx, N.Y. native who transferred to Rutgers in 2020, averaged 4.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and shot 35.8 percent from the field in 12.8 minutes-per-game last season. Hyatt reached. Hyatt is taking every opportunity to improve as he looks to step into a bigger role in 2021-22 with the departures of Scarlet Knight legends Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker.

