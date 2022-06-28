The Newtowne Players stage comedy "Something Rotten"

Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of 16th-century Shakespeare and 21st-century Broadway in The Newtowne Players’ “Something Rotten,” which runs July 1-24.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of Renaissance rock star "The Bard," but when a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the duo set out to write the world’s very first musical.

The play is based on the book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell.

The play stars James Haigler as Nick Bottom, Julian Reidenauer as Nigel Bottom, Griffin Mullen as Peter Quince, Paul F. Rose as Shylock, Sophie Campbell as Portia and Shawn A Davidson in the role of Shakespeare.

The play is co-directed by veteran Stacy Reynolds Oosterink and Megan Rankin Herring, who will make her directorial debut.

Why did you decide to direct “Something Rotten”?

Megan Rankin Herring: I love musicals. They make the world seem a little brighter. They help me not take life too seriously. More than anything they bring a big, giant group of people together to sing, dance and laugh a lot.

Stacy Reynolds Oosterink: “Something Rotten” chose me, I think. Since it’s a show that needs a big cast, and was best suited for the summertime — it just fit. Throw in that I was going to get to work with Megan as a co-director and there was absolutely zero chance of me saying “No.”

As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?

MRH: Every single person has given their all in order to put on the best possible show, and I am confident in saying that if we were missing any one of our people the show wouldn't be anywhere near as good. This cast has really grown into their characters and it is a joy to see their countless hours of hard work paying off in stellar performances all around.

SRO: Casting this show has been a challenge. It’s so male-heavy and community theater is always short on men. Plus, we are asking for a huge commitment during the summer [but] our leads fell beautifully into place. [As for the] ensemble, I think I must have called 30 men to help fill out our cast and gotten rejected by 26 of them. However I couldn’t be happier with the cast we got. They’re a true team and they are all so positive and uplifting. I cannot imagine a better set of humans to do this show.

What was the hardest part of getting your character down?

Shawn Davidson: Two things spring to mind, one about coordinating my words to my actions. I'll be more explicit about the other: Accents are tricky to pull off well.

James Haigler: The play is about his relationships with many of the other characters. Working to make those relationships genuine is both the hardest and most rewarding part of this role.

What was the hardest part of putting this play together?

MRH: It’s a beast of a show. Nonstop set, prop and costume changes that immerse you into the world of Renaissance England. Seeing all the little details really start to fall together as opening night barrels toward us makes all the time and effort completely worth it.

SRO: Megan and I aren’t afraid of big loud colorful shows, but this show is one big production number after another. The dancing is unreal. Our choreographer Brooke is out here doing the Lord’s work designing and teaching tap numbers to a cast this size [and] it’s glorious when it all comes together though. So, 23 actors, singers, dancers and 13 instrumental musicians [so] yeah, we are doing this one up big.

What is your favorite scene and why?

JH: My favorite scene is when my character apologizes to his wife and brother. The lesson that Nick learns is that the ends don’t justify the means. He also realizes that it’s not only OK to lean on your friends and family, but it also actually makes things a whole lot better. It gives me chills every time.

SD: Narrowing down a favorite scene is so hard because there's so much in the show that is just plain fun to do [but] feet to the fire I'd have to say the ensemble performance of "It's a Musical" is a real highlight. I'm not even really in it and I love that bit.

Why should people come watch this show?

MRH: People need to come see it because it will make them smile, it will make them laugh, it will make them want to shake their booties, and best of all it has a big, beautiful, happy ending.

JH: It's just such a fun and funny story that will make your heart soar. The music is amazing, the dancing is spectacular. This show is amazing to start with but the folks in this cast and crew that bring it to life really do it proud. I’m so honored to be a part of it and thankful to be working with so many dedicated people!

SRO: After the last two years we have had we all need a reason to laugh, cheer, clap and celebrate. And it just feels like such a celebration to finally bring it to stage - this entire cast and crew have been so dedicated and they’re incredibly talented. Their joy is infectious and I know audiences are going to love it.

SD: It really is just plain frivolous entertainment, the music is great, the stories in it are sweet, the staging is pretty freaking awesome. We're having fun pulling the show together, and I think that reads in the performance. And I have what feels like about 87 costume changes, so if nothing else, people should come see a never-ending parade of fashion on my back.