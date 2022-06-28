LZ Rainelle to hold Veterans Appreciation Day

LZ Rainelle Veterans Reunion has coordinated the Veterans Appreciation Day 2022 Summersville Lake tour, Murble tournaments, and lunch.

The event is hosted and sponsored by Sarge’s Dive Shop and the Summersville Lake Marina.

Going US-Rt 19-N Summersville, pass through stop light at McDonalds, go 4 miles, turn right into Veterans’ Memorial Park. Go to first parking lot on left, register at shelter outside upon arrival. Lunch will be inside building.

Going US-Rt 19-S Passing Nicholas County High School on left, turn left into Veterans Memorial Park. Go to first parking lot on left, register at the shelter outside upon arrival. Lunch will be inside building.

All lake tours scheduled for MTA bus will load at the Veterans Memorial Park and will transport to the Lake Tour Boat on Sarge’s Dive Shop side at the Marina, unless other arrangements have been made with coordinator. Arrive 15 minutes early to register before boarding MTA bus, all must RSVP and register.

Tour A: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Tour B: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (VA Hospital Support)

Tour B II: 12-1 p.m. (Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center)-Boat Tour only

Murble tournament A: 11-a.m.-12 p.m.

Murble tournament B and C: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

All lunches are 12:30-2 p.m.

Please get a ticket entering lunchroom for raffled items. Requirements to win the Henry Veterans Commemorative Rifle: must be a Veteran 21 years old +, valid driver’s license for proper ID background check and it must clear upon drawing winning ticket. You must meet all qualifications, or next ticket will be drawn. Any and all decisions are made final by Mark Allen and Emma Michelinie, and The Friendly Bass and Buck Shop/Bobby Friendly, and by attending you agree to all above requirements for rifle drawing.

RSVP by July 5 to the L. Z. Rainelle WV Veterans’ Reunion, Emma Michelinie, LZ Rainelle co-chair, 304-222-5247.

