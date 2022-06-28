ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Fair entry deadline July 6

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The entry deadline for the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia livestock and home, arts, and garden exhibits is set for July 6. All paper entries must be in by 12 p.m. while online entries have until midnight.

Entry information can be found by visiting www.statefairofwv.com/competitions or by calling 304-645-1090.

Each year, the competitive exhibits department looks for unique contests to add. Competition highlights for 2022 include a revamped sheep shearing competition, the crowd-favorite draft horse pull, and in the WV Building the all-new WV Dairy Delight cooking competition.

“Every year exhibitors gather to honor the State Fair’s mission of promoting agricultural knowledge and advancement. Exhibitors enter award winning produce, flowers, baked goods, livestock, and more. We’re looking forward to seeing what everyone brings out this year,” said agriculture competitions manager Alexis Porterfield.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

