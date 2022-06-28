ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to become next Utah Jazz head coach

By TownLift // Cole Bagley
TownLift
TownLift
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bU88d_0gOmfDQx00

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday the Athletics Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Utah Jazz were closing in on a deal with Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to become the organization’s next head coach.

After an extensive search that involved roughly 15 candidates, the likes of which included Frank Vogel, Terry Stotts, Chris Quinn (Heat), Adrian Griffin (Raptors), Kevin Young (Suns) and Jerome Allen (Pistons) among others, Hardy has emerged as the frontrunner and should be closing in on a five-year deal shortly, which will make him the youngest active head coach in the league.

Before his time with Celtics, Hardy began his coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs as a video assistant under soon-to-be Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown.

After several seasons as the video assistant, Hardy was then promoted to Gregg Popovich’s bench, becoming yet another branch on Popovich’s coaching tree. He also served as the Spurs Summer League coach from 2015-18, worked for Team USA during the 2019 FIBA games, was a member of the coaching staff for the USA men’s basketball team that won the gold medal in 2020 and more recently helped lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

In addition to hiring Hardy as the new head coach, the Jazz have also hired David Fizdale to become an associate GM. After 18 seasons as a coach in the NBA, Fizdale will now transition to a front-office role with Utah.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Will Hardy? Meet the Rumored New Head Coach of the Utah Jazz

After Quin Snyder resigned as head coach of the Utah Jazz, the franchise has reportedly found someone else to replace him. Will Hardy has spent many years as an assistant coach and has been with the NBA for over a decade. After working with the Spurs, he might be up for a huge promotion to head coach after signing a contract with the Jazz. Who is this potential new head coach? We reveal more about his background in this Will Hardy wiki.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Bulls ‘odds-on favorite’ for Jazz star Rudy Gobert, but Timberwolves a threat in NBA trade rumor mill

The NBA trade rumors are in full swing as the free agency period looms large on the league. One big name, literally and figuratively that’s likely to change uniforms is Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The three-time DPOY has been linked to the Chicago Bulls for weeks now based on the rumblings in the NBA […] The post Bulls ‘odds-on favorite’ for Jazz star Rudy Gobert, but Timberwolves a threat in NBA trade rumor mill appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Utah Jazz's Coaching Hire

Following the resignation of Quin Snyder, Jazz CEO Danny Ainge is borrowing from his former team's blueprint -- hiring a Gregg Popovich understudy from Ime Udoka's staff. Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, "The Utah Jazz have offered Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy the franchise's head coaching job ... Hardy and the Jazz are finalizing a five-year contract to make him the franchise's next coach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thecomeback.com

Utah Jazz make head coaching decision

The Boston Celtics came up just short of an NBA championship this past season, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games. While this obviously wasn’t the outcome that they were hoping for, it was still an extremely impressive run from the Celtics. They...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA exec explains why Jae Crowder would be good Celtics trade target

The Boston Celtics need a better bench, and they've been linked to several players rumored to be available as free agents or on the trade market the last few weeks. Those players include New York Knicks guard Alec Burks and Los Angeles Clippers forward Nic Batum, among others. What about...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Report: Jazz finalizing deal to name Celtics assistant Hardy as head coach

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a five-year contract with Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy to be their new head coach, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hardy, 34, will become the youngest active head coach in the league, Wojnarowski adds. The position was left vacant when Quin Snyder departed this spring...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Adrian Griffin
Person
Brett Brown
Person
Chris Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants select DL Christian Barmore in 2021 NFL re-draft

The New York Giants held the 11th overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft and were eying a wide receiver to fill a huge need at the position. They were reportedly honing in on Alabama’s Devonta Smith and it appeared they were going to get their man when the Dallas Cowboys, who held the 10th pick, traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles who would then steal Smith out from under New York.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy