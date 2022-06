(CALMATTERS) – Here are some eye-opening numbers to start your morning: Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000 — while San Francisco issued just 11, CalMatters’ Ben Christopher reports. Those massive gaps — revealed in an online database the California Department of Justice published Monday — are likely to narrow following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court opinion striking down a concealed carry law in New York state. On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers advanced a bill to bring California’s concealed carry law into compliance with the ruling — while simultaneously creating a new statewide application process that explicitly disqualifies certain people seeking permits, Ben reports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO