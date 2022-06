The Lincolnwood Town Center is open for redevelopment. This is a significant opportunity to redefine this area of the Village. The 31-acre site, which would fit three of the Village’s District 1860 development, is conveniently located by the Village’s major roadways, has access to PACE and CTA bus routes, and is within proximity to the Village’s employment base and residential neighborhoods. The Lincolnwood Town Center Concept Plan will provide a long-term vision for the Town Center area and will influence the types and design of future redevelopment. The Plan will also serve as a marketing tool to attract developer interest into the Town Center area.

LINCOLNWOOD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO