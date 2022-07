NEW ORLEANS - Five teenagers are in custody after an Uber driver was shot in New Orleans and left to die on the side of the road. The Slidell Police Department said officers found the teenagers in the victim's vehicle, a 2022 Toyota Highlander, at John Slidell Park on Tuesday. Authorities suspect the teens were "scouting" the area for another car to steal.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO