San Antonio, TX

51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

By PAUL J. WEBER, JUAN LOZANO, ELLIOT SPAGAT - Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (AP) — Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America frantically sought word of their loved ones as authorities began the grim task Tuesday of identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat. It...

