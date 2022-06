Phillip Wayne Hatch, 75, of Damariscotta, died unexpectedly at his home on Biscay Pond on June 19, 2022 with his wife Nancy at his side. Phil was born on May 24, 1947 at Miles Hospital to Jewell (Sidelinger) Hatch and Ervine Evander Hatch. Phillip was always proud of being a seventh generation Mainer from the Pemaquid peninsula, and he could show you where all of his namesakes were buried.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO