Michael Hinojosa’s last day with Dallas ISD will be July 5, following his previous plan to stick around until December 31 as emeritus superintendent. Hinojosa’s plans were announced during the June 23 school board meeting, the last meeting before the district breaks for summer. The agenda originally had an item that would’ve turned Hinojosa into a consultant but that item was removed, and an item calling for an executive session to discuss the resignation of the superintendent, as well as another to vote on said resignation, were added.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO