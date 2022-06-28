Bryant University announces spring 2022 Deans' List

A resident of Yorktown Heights, Brandon Meyreles graduated with a B.A. - Bachelor of Arts Degree degree in Finance and Economics. On Sunday, May 22, more than 500 members of Muhlenberg's Class of 2022, along with their families, their friends and Muhlenberg faculty, gathered in Allentown's PPL Center to celebrate the College's 174th Commencement. The crowd was high-energy, erupting into cheers and shouts as the graduates processed in and as students' names were called. The festive vibe reflected the challenges that these students, who were sophomores when the pandemic began, overcame to reach this milestone.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO