ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Bryant University announces spring 2022 Deans' List

hamlethub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans' List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Local Students named to SUNY New Paltz Dean's List for Spring 2022

SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load. The College congratulates the following students for making the spring 2022 Dean's List:. Selina Bernat...
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewster, NY
Brewster, NY
Education
hamlethub.com

Local Mahopac Students Named to Dean's List at URI.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List represent nearly all of Rhode Island's cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the...
MAHOPAC, NY
hamlethub.com

Sara Cunha Honored at Western New England University's College of Engineering Senior Awards Ceremony

Sara Cunha, of Mahopac, NY has been awarded the Biomedical Engineering Research Award at the 2022 College of Engineering Senior Awards Ceremony held on May 21. This award is given to a biomedical engineering student who presents research at a national conference. The award was presented by Robert Gettens, Department Chair and Professor of Biomedical Engineering.
MAHOPAC, NY
hamlethub.com

Mike Nardelli Graduates Lehigh University

Mike Nardelli of Yorktown Heights, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree with a major(s) in Chemical Engineering with Highest Honors from Lehigh University in Spring 2022. Nardelli was among the more than 1,500 students who received undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises in...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

Stamford Board of REALTORS® (SBOR) Awards 2022 Frank N. Green Community Service Scholarships to 10 Stamford Graduating Seniors

Congratulations to the 2022 Scholarship Winners: Olivia Anne Conte, Kayla Glynn, Jade Hutchinson, Ananya Kotian, Alejandro Jose Lopez Gonzalez, Carrington Mattis, Aishwarya Sivasubramanian and Jeremy Young. Not Pictured are Claire Cody and Kaitlyn M. Pepa. Shown with the students at the presentation on Tuesday evening at The Stamford Board of...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryant University#Bloomberg Businessweek#International Education#College#Gpa#Ny#U S News#World Report
hamlethub.com

Matthew Maiorano of New Fairfield, CT, honored at 2022 Honors Convocation for the School of Arts and Humanities at The College of Saint Rose.

Matthew Maiorano of New Fairfield, CT, a Music Industry major, has been recognized by the School of Arts and Humanities at The College of Saint Rose during its 2022 Honors Convocation. Maiorano received the following awards: Jack Fragomeni Memorial Music Award. This award is presented to a junior guitar student...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Osborn in Rye Announces Academic Achievement Awards

The Osborn senior living community’s Residents’ Association donated more than $50,000 in Academic Achievement Awards to employees’ children pursuing college degrees. The 44 scholarships of $1,200 each were recently presented at The Osborn’s monthly Residents’ Association meeting. The Academic Achievement Awards program was initiated in...
RYE, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Abigail Gumpright earns Dean's Honor list at SUNY New Paltz

NEW PALTZ, NY (06/28/2022)-- SUNY New Paltz is proud to congratulate Abigail Gumpright of Danbury for being named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. Well done!. Dean's List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Arden Fluet of Patterson Named to Dean's List at Muhlenberg College

Congratulations to the following local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester:. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.Students with a term GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester were recognized for this academic achievement.
PATTERSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
hamlethub.com

Katonah-Lewisboro School District Moving Up & Graduation Snapshots

As students passed through the 18th-century Pegasus Gate, their easy chat turned into broad smiles. The unmistakable sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance," recorded by the John Jay Orchestra, grew as they neared the Venetian Theater, as well the buzz of 1,500 faculty and family members gathered in the gracious, tented space.
KATONAH, NY
hamlethub.com

Brookfield Resident Jim Montalto Named a Top Wealth Advisor in Connecticut

Local Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Senior Financial Advisor Jim Montalto was recently named to the 2022 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Jim lives in Brookfield and attended Cornell University. He and his wife, Lisa Cerbone Montalto, are both Senior Vice Presidents at their firm, The Montalto Group. Jim...
hamlethub.com

Smita Mohindra Receives Degree from Georgia Tech

Smita Mohindra of Yorktown Heights, NY, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Mohindra was among more than 4,500 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 262nd Commencement exercises May 6-7, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

Brandon Meyreles Graduates from Muhlenberg College

A resident of Yorktown Heights, Brandon Meyreles graduated with a B.A. - Bachelor of Arts Degree degree in Finance and Economics. On Sunday, May 22, more than 500 members of Muhlenberg's Class of 2022, along with their families, their friends and Muhlenberg faculty, gathered in Allentown's PPL Center to celebrate the College's 174th Commencement. The crowd was high-energy, erupting into cheers and shouts as the graduates processed in and as students' names were called. The festive vibe reflected the challenges that these students, who were sophomores when the pandemic began, overcame to reach this milestone.
ALLENTOWN, PA
hamlethub.com

Putnam Arts Council's Call to Artists for July Exhibition

A themed show, open to all interested artists 18 and over. You do not need to be a Putnam County resident, nor do you need to be a member of the Putnam Arts Council. Putnam Arts Council invites you to enter an original work of art following the guidelines. below....
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

School board to reinstate fired principal on July 1st

POUGHKEEPSIE – After being ordered by the State Appellate Court to reinstate former Poughkeepsie High School Principal Phee Simpson, fired in 2019, the school board intends to restore Simpson to her title at its July 1 meeting. In a statement issued by the Poughkeepsie City School District (PCSD) on...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hamlethub.com

Stamford Police Association Soccer Team 2022 Champions!

Tonight, we are proud to introduce the Stamford Police Association Soccer Team, as 2022, indoor soccer league champions. This COED, SPA team had an amazing start, but after a series of injuries and order backs, the team was tired, and slumped mid season. In June, we added all-state High School...
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy