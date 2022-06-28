ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

Riversiders now invited to golf club fireworks

By BOB UPHUES
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRiverside has never hosted a fireworks display for the Fourth of July and its residents have traditionally had to seek out shows in neighboring towns, like Berwyn, Lyons and North Riverside. While the village isn’t changing that policy in 2022, its residents for the first time have been invited...

www.rblandmark.com

Comments / 0

 

chicagopopular.com

July 4 Fireworks Guide 2022: Where To See Them In Illinois

ILLINOIS — It’s time for local July 4 celebrations — time to kick back, relax, have a barbecue, then head out to see some Independence Day fireworks. While many events were canceled or scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, most are back full force for 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Big Week | June 29-July 6

The Riverside-Brookfield High School tennis team will host its annual tournament fundraiser, open to all members of the community, in July with singles, mixed doubles and doubles tournaments, based on number of participants. The cost to participate is $35 for singles and $30 for each doubles player (students 8-18 receive...
RIVERSIDE, IL
City
Riverside, IL
City
North Riverside, IL
City
Lyons, IL
City
Berwyn, IL
Berwyn, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Lyons, IL
Government
City
Brookfield, IL
Brookfield, IL
Government
Riverside, IL
Government
City
Golf, IL
wjol.com

Yorkville Summer Solstice Fest Ends On Wrong Note

Yorkville Summer Solstice - photo - Danella Seaver. The 9th annual Yorkville Summer Solstice and Indie Music Fest ended on a bad note this year. The Yorkville festival organizer Boyd Ingemunson discovered they were robbed of music equipment after the two day festival on Sunday morning. Once the festival was over Saturday night, organizers bundled up the equipment and covered it with tarp. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. Ingemunson says the tarp was removed and speakers and monitors were taken.
YORKVILLE, IL
Fast Casual

Soul & Smoke opening in Chicago events center

Soul & Smoke, purveyors of barbecue and comfort food in Chicago, is opening a walk-up eatery this week at Rockwell on the River, an events space in Chicago. Soul & Smoke's Avondale ghost kitchen will also move to the location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available, according to a company press release.
CHICAGO, IL
geneva.il.us

Route 31 Commuter Overflow Parking Lot To Be Closed

Geneva’s Route 31 overflow parking lot will be closed indefinitely starting Friday, July 1 as part of the upcoming Union Pacific Third Main Line project. The daily fee commuter lot, located off the state highway just south of the UP-West railroad line bridge, will be used as a construction staging area by Union Pacific. The City will be posting signage in and around the lot to notify commuters of the pending closure. The parking lot will remain unavailable throughout construction.
GENEVA, IL
#Kiwanis Club#The Golf Club#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#The Riverside Golf Club#Bloomingbank
The Voice

Bill Poss closes Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora

After 41 years, William “Bill” Poss of Aurora closed his Aurora restaurant for the last time Sunday, June 26. Poss, owner of Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, closed his business–a pizza/pasta restaurant with bar, game room, laser tag arena ,and Sunday church service site–due to a shortage of employees and began retirement.
AURORA, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Neighbor provides escape hatch for Grand Blvd. homeowner

The woman who expressed outrage over the construction of an apartment building next door to her home in downtown Brookfield and later sued the developer, her home’s former owners and their real estate agent has sold that home – for a profit. Cook County property records show that...
BROOKFIELD, IL
oakpark.com

Ten people displaced after North Avenue fire

Nine fire departments helped the Oak Park Fire Department extinguish a fire that broke out in a North Avenue building late afternoon Monday, June 27. Four apartments were left uninhabitable and 10 people were left displaced by the fire, according to Oak Park spokesperson Angela Schell. The cause of the...
News Break
Politics
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

D96 moving ahead with Blythe Park, Hauser improvements

While this is a light summer for construction work in Riverside Elementary School District 96, next summer will likely be different. In 2023, district is looking to turn the auditorium at Blythe Park School into a multipurpose room and plans major upgrades to the auditorium at L.J. Hauser Junior High School.
RIVERSIDE, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Quarry strike may delay Brookfield bridge project

Construction of a new Brookfield Avenue bridge over Salt Creek, plagued by delays since it broke ground in May 2021, has run into a new roadblock in the form of a strike by members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which has cut off the supply of concrete to construction sites across the Chicago area.
BROOKFIELD, IL
CHICAGO READER

After two years online, historic Chicago house collective the Chosen Few return to Jackson Park for a 30th-anniversary picnic and festival

I can’t imagine summer in Chicago without the Chosen Few Picnic & Festival, and that’s not just because this grassroots house-music gathering is celebrating its 30th annual installment (plus two years online during the pandemic). It’s also because house music—and Chicago—would be very different if it weren’t for the Chosen Few DJ collective. Chicago’s gay Black nightlife scene birthed house, and the Chosen Few helped turn it into a movement among young Chicagoans of color. At the time, the members of the Chosen Few were part of that demographic: Wayne Williams was still in high school when he founded the crew in 1977. The second permanent member was his stepbrother, Jesse Saunders—in 1984 he’d release what’s widely considered the first house 12-inch, “On and On”—and in 1978 the crew became a “Few” when Tony Hatchett joined. The collective took on four more members in the decades to come, adding Alan King (1980), Tony’s younger brother, Andre (1981), Terry Hunter (2006), and Mike Dunn (2012). The members haven’t all lived in the same place for most of that time, and their annual festival began as an excuse to get everyone together. It helped that the Hatchett family already hosted a reunion picnic behind the Museum of Science and Industry every Fourth of July, and in 1990 the rest of the Chosen Few showed up to spin informal DJ sets.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Motorcyclist killed in Elk Grove Village crash

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in Elk Grove Village. At around 8 a.m., police responded to the area of Busse Road and Touhy Avenue on the report of a crash. Police said a semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old woman from Landon, South Carolina, and a motorcyclist […]
oakpark.com

Customers must request single-use foodware

Distribution of single-use foodware by River Forest restaurants to take-out and delivery customers will be limited following action by the Village Board of Trustees on June 27. Under the ordinance, which was proposed by the Sustainability Commission, River Forest restaurants will no longer give customers single-use foodware unless specifically requested....
RIVER FOREST, IL

