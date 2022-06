It might have been hard to say it after just one season, but it is fair to say now that Tom Brady is the most important player in Buccaneers history. After just two seasons as a member of the Buccaneers, no member of the team in franchise history has ever made a bigger impact on the team than Tom Brady. It certainly has to do with the position and Brady’s standing with the league, and it is hard to argue any other player has ever impacted this team more.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO