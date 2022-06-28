ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

CONCERT REVIEW: Aston Magna meets the Devil

By Larry Wallach
Cover picture for the articleGreat Barrington — Two dramatic expressions of evil held the stage of the Mahaiwe on Saturday night in the form of musical dialogues, one from an age of belief, and another from a more skeptical time. Alessandro Scarlatti’s miniature oratorio from 1704 pits Lucifer against Humanity at the moment of the...

Local fixture of the Berkshires’ music culture amplifies his commitment to the community

Pittsfield — At its most basic level, Andy Wrba’s career in the local music industry can be distilled to a trio of integral ingredients—all of which stem from his role as a bass guitar player. Whether residents of the 413 know him as a member of Barefoot Truth, a teacher at The Darrow School, or music director at Mill Town Capital, he’s striking the very same chord despite wearing very different hats. “I can certainly play by myself for a while, but my role [on bass] is bridging the rhythms of the drums to the harmony of the piano,” Wrba told The Edge, adding that, “it’s all about collaboration and communication.” Plus community. Last week, he took to the stage at Bousquet Mountain (in a Barefoot Truth reunion show, their first performance since 2015); the event kicked off the Bousquet Summer Concert Series, which will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer—featuring a lineup hand-picked by Wrba.
Misty Shares Some Precious Memories With Berkshire Residents

This weekend, we are proud to welcome actress Misty Rowe as she will will check in on the Saturday Morning edition of "Let's Talk". The chat will air at a special time at 10:05 immediately following The Trading Post as she will discuss her autobiography entitled "Misty's Memories" The book was authored by Scot England. Reports show this literary effort which also contains an assortment of memorable moments from her show business career is enjoying robust sales nationwide.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
THEATER REVIEW: Agatha Christie’s ‘Fiddlers Three’ at the Theater Barn in New Lebanon, N.Y.

Written by Agatha Christie, directed by Alexandra Smith. “His business is the business that he gives his secretary!” So sings the lyric in Cole Porter’s “I Hate Men,” which has nothing to do with the Agatha Christie play “Fiddlers Three,” now on stage at the Theater Barn in New Lebanon, New York. Each year the Barn has produced another Christie—or Christie-style—play. It’s a tradition as old as the theater itself. This year, for the first time in 38 years, they have chosen the most obscure piece Agatha Christie ever wrote: her final play written in 1971 shortly before she died.
NEW LEBANON, NY
Outdoor Movies are Back in The Berkshires for Summer 2022

A favorite summer pastime of outdoor movies in the Berkshires is back for the 2022 season. The Parks and Recreation Department in the City of Pittsfield has announced that the outdoor summer movies series at Clapp Park will return this July. Family-friendly movies will be shown on select Friday nights...
PITTSFIELD, MA
BITS & BYTES: CATA art show; Golf tournament to benefit library; BSC shows open; new gallery in North Adams; WPA exhibit; BTG sensory-friendly performances

CATA’S annual art show opens in Pittsfield and Williamstown. PITTSFIELD & WILLIAMSTOWN – Community Access to the Arts (CATA) presents its annual art show, I Am a Part of Art, featuring a vibrant collection of paintings, drawings, and sculptures by more than 150 artists with disabilities. The exhibit takes place in partnership with the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MA, and the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield, MA.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
BITS & BYTES: Pop-up dance party in Pittsfield; “Beat the Streets” basketball; GB Public Theater opening; Pittsfield Parade programming, Chesterwood sculpture show

Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and Indoors Out! present Indepen-DANCE by Boxxa Vine!. Pittsfield — Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. will present Indepen-DANCE by Boxxa Vine on Friday, July 1, 5 to 8 p.m. at Persip Park, 175 North Street. Boxxa Vine will host a pop-up dance party at Persip Park. She will be DJing and performing hourly, moving and grooving to start the Fourth of July weekend. There will be giveaways, performances, music, and more!
PITTSFIELD, MA
THEATER REVIEW: ‘B.R.O.K.E.N code B.I.R.D switching’ at Unicorn Theater in Stockbridge

Written by Tara L. Wilson Noth, directed by Kimille Howard. Olivia Bennett is a happily married woman, a lawyer whose work is rarely antagonistic, rarely combative. She is happily married to Mark Bennett, another lawyer. Their marriage seems ideal; they are loving, affectionate, on the same page about music and books and just about everything else. They disagree on one thing, though they seldom address it. They have lost a child in its infancy. Olivia has never gotten over this loss while Mark seems to have let it go. This issue ultimately breaks them up and not their affairs with other people. This is one of the anomalies in a new play having its world premiere at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA.The seeming closeness of Olivia and Mark is disturbed by Olivia’s reluctant acceptance of a case about a young man, Deshawn Payne, who is accused of murder and who will not defend himself or fight the system that vilifies Black people.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
#Orchestral Music#Vocal Music#Art Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Faustian
BITS & BYTES: BBG hosts gala and auction; People’s Pantry fundraising; Beekeepers meeting; Berkshire Pulse classes; Carrie Chen Gallery exhibit

On Saturday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m. the Berkshire Botanical Garden will host a “Fête des Fleurs” gala. At this year’s gala, guests will be encouraged to “slip down the rabbit hole” at Searles Castle in Great Barrington. The artist Hunt Slonem, famous for his artworks that feature bunnies, butterflies, birds and orchids, will host the event. Slonem purchased Searles Castle in 2021.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
James T. Collingwood Jr., 63, of Sheffield

James T. Collingwood Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife Theresa on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1958 in Sharon, Conn., the son of the late James Collingwood, Sr. and Betty Markham Collingwood. Jim was a 1976 graduate of Mount Everett Regional...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Timothy Allen Briggs, 66, of Sheffield

Sheffield – Timothy Allen Briggs, 66, passed away peacefully at home while watching golf in his favorite chair on June 25, 2022. Born in Great Barrington, Mass. on January 7, 1956, he was one of seven children of Louise (Murphy) Briggs and the late Raymond Briggs Jr. He attended Monument Mountain Regional High School until his graduation in 1974.
SHEFFIELD, MA
REASON GONE MAD: The history of Great Barrington’s first roundabout

Editor’s note: The following column takes place sometime in the distant future. Not long ago, one of my great-great-grandchildren asked me, as the last remaining local who was alive at the time, how people reacted to the construction of Great Barrington’s first traffic roundabout in 2022. And while my blessed life of 105 years, and counting, has been filled with many otherwise memorable things that I’ve since forgotten, there was never a chance I wouldn’t remember every detail of The Great Roundabout War of 2022 to 2024. And that is not just because the story was memorialized in prolific local historian Bernard Drew’s six-volume, 1,700-page, detail-rich epic, “Rage and Roundabouts: The Battle of Routes 7, 23, and 41,” which became a popular film starring Tom Cruise and that featured Drew in a legendary, scene-stealing cameo filmed at Mason Library.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Suburban bear sightings continue in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Less than a month since a black bear found a temporary home in a tree in Washington Park, bear sightings continue across the Capital Region. This past weekend, a bear and a cub were spotted in a neighborhood in the suburban southern part of Albany. “Of late, there have certainly […]
ALBANY, NY
BUSINESS MONDAY: Barrington Outfitters on Main Street in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Peter Drucker spent the spring semester of his senior year in college driving back and forth between Boston and the Berkshires, preparing to open a clothing store on Main Street. In May 1994, diploma in hand, he flung the doors of Barrington Outfitters open to the public, in what had been the Turner Hardware Store. Drucker started his business with the backing of his family, and was ultimately inspired by his father Bob—who in 1961, at the age of 19, opened the Canaan Army and Navy Store just south of town in Canaan, Conn. The elder Drucker went on to grow a 10- by 10-square-foot venture into a 5,000-square-foot operation over the years that eventually become Bob’s Clothing and Shoes. It was the kind of place his son calls “a ma and pa type store”—and the only place to shop locally (save for driving to the mall).
School merger panel gathers input from public; second session tomorrow night

Great Barrington — Plans to merge the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts into a single district continue to move forward. The group held its first in a series of virtual community conversations via Zoom on Tuesday, June 28, where it presented its plans and received feedback from the community. According to data presented at the meeting by members of the board, from 2000 to this year, enrollment in the two school districts has dropped by 35 percent.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy kid he was’

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is bringing you an update following the tragic accident that took the lives of three teenagers on Sunday. Community members have already gathered for multiple vigils, and have many planned throughout this week. Friends of one victim set up a memorial on his desk at Tantasqua Regional High School, where he attended class.
BRIMFIELD, MA

