NASHVILLE — The Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office is warning homeowners about a home warranty scam. The letter urges Tennessee homeowners to purchase a home warranty claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already expired.” Each letter contains the same claim, even if the homeowner has never purchased a home warranty. The letter also heavily implies an affiliation with the homeowner’s mortgage company and the “county deed records” office. The people responsible for these letters are in no way affiliated with the homeowner’s mortgage company or the Register of Deeds office.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO