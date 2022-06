MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The owner of a Macon smoke shop says customers are stocking up on the e-smokes like never before. A few days after the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) called for the removal of Juul products, a federal judge stepped in temporarily halting the ban, now Sky Tobacco Store Owner, Raul Patel says customers are stocking up on the e-smokes like never before.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO