Double Review: Artists Lydia Ourahmane and Cristina Iglesias Both Have NYC Shows Grasping Human History and Our Environmental Culture

By Farah Abdessamad
Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn new works on show in Queens and Manhattan, artists Lydia Ourahmane and Cristina Iglesias explore the depth and expanse of physical memory, the multiple spaces offered to inhabit and reimagine, and the permanence of ruminations. In their respective artworks—which fundamentally converse with each other—the two women artists place the human...

