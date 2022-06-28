ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viborg, SD

Viborg house listed on National Historic Register

By Todd Epp
101.9 KELO-FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVIBORG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house in Viborg is now officially considered historic. The Stidworthy-Kemper House has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Turner County Stidworthy-Kemper House is a two-and-a-half story, wood framed, Colonial Revival foursquare house built in 1910-1911. The house was originally...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Palisades State Park planning 50th anniversary celebration in July

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Palisades State Park by Garretson, South Dakota, has a weekend of events scheduled and is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. The park will host ‘Nature’s Fireworks’ on Friday night, learning about and hopefully seeing fireflies. Saturday is movie night, showing Charlie Brown. Bald eagles are the theme for Sunday. Palisades will celebrate 50 years next month. They’re asking visitors to send pictures of the park, especially of the 80’s and 90’s.
GARRETSON, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

4th of July fireworks displays and celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Towns across the area are gearing up for 4th of July celebrations this weekend. Lennox – Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration https://lennoxcommercialclub.com/fourthofjuly.html. Sunday, July 3rd:. Elkton, S.D. – Fireworks @ the city park. Garretson, S.D – 4th of July Celebration https://visitgarretsonsd.com/event/garretsons-independence-day-celebration/...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Smithfield responds to union complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Smithfield executive reached out to KELO AM to repsond to complaints from the Packing and Processing Union. Regarding the claims, they released three bullet points. Hydration stations, including those where sports drinks are provided, are not located near production lines. We take all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls drop-off site for storm debris ends June 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Effective Friday July 1, 2022, the City of Sioux Falls will no longer be accepting storm debris at the temporary Lyons (fairgrounds) drop-off site. The City of Sioux Falls will accept storm debris at the Sioux Falls Sanitary Landfill. Normal fees will apply. Landfill...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pierre, SD
City
Viborg, SD
State
South Dakota State
Turner County, SD
Government
County
Turner County, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls among the cheapest places in S.D. for gasoline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While gasoline is still nearly $2 a gallon higher than it was a year ago in Sioux Falls, AAA South Dakota says the Sioux Falls area has some of the cheapest gasoline in the state. The average price of gasoline in Minnehaha County Tuesday...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Pro-choice supporters cause disturbance in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two separate protests against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade ended with arrests late Wednesday night in downtown Sioux Falls. One protest that originated at Lyon Park marched down Philips Avenue, where it joined the other protest. Demonstrators took to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Area Metro changes Saturday schedule, is looking for more drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Due to continued driver shortage, beginning Saturday, July 2, 2022, Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will end SAM On Demand, Paratransit, and Crosstown route services at 3 p.m. for Saturdays only. If you are interested in a rewarding career helping others, apply now at www.siouxfalls.org/SAM.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Viborg House#Stidworthy Kemper House#Colonial Revival#C H#American#The National Park Service#Wel
101.9 KELO-FM

Copper Theft Impacts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This morning around 4am, a man spotted two people stealing copper wire in Dell Rapids. He followed the jackanapes, but one of them fired a single warning shot from a handgun. No one was injured, but the thieves got away with a significant amount of heavy duty copper wire. Copper wire has a value of $1.30 per pound to upwards of $3.30 per pound. That’s according to reliablerecyclingcenter.com. In a study, the FBI says copper thieves are threatening US critical infrastructure by targeting electrical sub-stations, cellular towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites, and vacant homes for lucrative profits. The theft of copper from these targets disrupts the flow of electricity, telecommunications, transportation, water supply, heating, and security and emergency services and presents a risk to both public safety and national security. Copper thieves can work alone or in groups and target everything from cell towers to abandoned buildings. If you suspect this kind of activity, call your local police department and above all else, be careful.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

SFPD looking for armed robber

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for the gunman in an armed robbery. The incident occurred Monday night at a business in the 100 block of South Franklin Avenue. The Hispanic or Native American man showed a gun and took cash. He remains at large.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Archaeology
101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries Head to 2022 All-Star Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The American Association All-Star Game returns this season for the first time since 2019 and two players will be representing the Sioux Falls Canaries, with the possibility of a third to be announced later this week. Ozzie Martinez was voted the West Division’s starting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy