Possible cougar sighting reported near Columbia Park in Kennewick

Pixabay

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what was reported as another potential cougar sighting in their jurisdiction—this time, near the west edge of Columbia Park.

According to a social media alert from BCSO deputies, the sighting was reported around 11:00 p.m. on June 27, 2022 in the area of W Arrowhead Ave & N Osborne St. This intersection is located within a residential community separated from WA-210 by one of Kennewick’s canals.

On the other side of the highway is the west end of Columbia Park, just a brief stretch away from the REACH Museum.

Cougar appearances have grown increasingly common in the bi-county region of Benton and Franklin Counties—particularly through the first half of 2022. The most recent sighting reported by local law enforcement came on May 20, when a Kennewick resident found that a cougar roamed its backyard and sprinted across a pool cover before running up a tree.

From late March to early August, there were three cougar sightings reported in the bi-county region within only a weeklong span. Some were seen closer to the Washington/Oregon border while others were spotted near Pasco. Keep in mind that not all of these sightings were substantiated.

If you happen to see a cougar in Benton County, you are urged to contact the BCSO non-emergency line at 509-628-0333. Do not, by any means, engage with the animal as this can lead to serious injury or death.

