Accidents

A look at recent Amtrak derailments and other crashes

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
Amtrak Derailment Missouri In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, debris sits near railroad tracks after an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP) (Dax McDonald)

An Amtrak passenger train struck a dump truck at an uncontrolled crossing in a rural area of Missouri killing three people on the train and one in the truck. At least 150 others were injured. The crash happened Monday near Mendon, Missouri. Several cars derailed. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago. Later Monday, an Amtrak train crashed with a car in Detroit killing two people. The crashes came a day after three people were killed when an Amtrak train smashed into a car in California killing three people in the vehicle.

Other recent Amtrak accidents:

— June 27, 2022: Two people died when their vehicle collided with an Amtrak train while trying to outrun it in Detroit. No one on the train was injured.

— June 26, 2022: Three people in a car were killed when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into their vehicle in Northern California. No one in the train was injured.

— Sept. 26, 2021: Three people died and others were injured when an Amtrak derailed in north-central Montana as it traveled from Chicago to Seattle.

— Dec. 18, 2017: Three people were killed and 10 seriously injured in a derailment near Olympia, Washington, in which part of the train landed on Interstate 5. The train was traveling more than 80 mph during its inaugural run of a newly opened, faster rail line when it left the tracks.

— April 3, 2016: Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

— March 14, 2016: A train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in southwest Kansas, injuring at least 32 people. Investigators concluded a cattle feed delivery truck hit the track and shifted it at least a foot before the derailment.

— Oct. 5, 2015: A train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. Seven people were injured.

— May 12, 2015: A train traveling at twice the 50 mph speed limit derailed as it entered a sharp curve in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and more than 200 were injured.

thesource.com

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested In Miami

Rapper SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Harden is under arrest again. This time he’s accused of trying to flee officers on a personal watercraft. Miami police say he tried to elude authorities while riding a jet ski in Virginia Key. The 20-year-old “Beat Box” rapper from Jacksonville is charged with reckless...
MIAMI, FL
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

